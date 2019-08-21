State police are investigating the death of a newborn baby after officers found its body in a trash bag inside a camper trailer in Alcalde.
No charges have been filed against the mother, described in search warrants as a heroin user who had used the drug while pregnant. According to the documents, the father also stated to officers that two people told him she had injected the baby with heroin in order to keep the child from suffering withdrawal symptoms.
Police reported that they went to the trailer in Alcalde on Friday night after the father told authorities he had returned to his home in La Madera after a trip to Colorado and his girlfriend no longer appeared pregnant but would not tell him where the child was.
When officers questioned the woman, the affidavits say, she gave conflicting and confusing responses and the investigators “associated her behavior as a heroin user who is ‘on the nod’ repeatedly passing out and waking up.” But at one point, the affidavits say, she stated she had given birth to the baby in La Madera and passed out due to the pain, then awoke to find the newborn unresponsive.
Officers wrote that while conducting a welfare check of the Alcalde trailer, they found a black trash bag near the toilet that contained clothing and a dead newborn. Outside the residence, they reported finding blood-soaked paper towels and what appeared to be an umbilical cord.
State police said in a news release late Wednesday, “the investigation is very preliminary with limited information.”
The release said the body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy and determination of the cause and manner of death.
“Charges for those involved are pending the results of the autopsy,” the statement said.