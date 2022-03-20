State police are investigating after an Albuquerque man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing multiple people at a Rail Runner station at 130 Montano Road.
Agents learned that a man, later identified as 32-year-old Luis Sanchez, got into an altercation and stabbed another man around 1 p.m., according to state police. A security guard who tried to break up the fight also was stabbed, as was a female passenger. None suffered life-threatening injuries, and all were treated at the scene and then taken to hospitals, state police said.
The security guard called in the incident on a radio, and the train came to a stop near the Montano station, state police said. Sanchez fled south, and Albuquerque officers chased him down and arrested him without incident, state police added. A search of Sanchez's backpack yielded a gun, and the knife he allegedly used was found on the ground near the Rail Runner train, state police said.
Sanchez was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery (use of a deadly weapon); possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Albuquerque police asked state police to take over the investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.