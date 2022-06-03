The state is going ahead with plans to create a new executive building near the Capitol that would house a number of agencies, including the State Auditor's Office and the State Treasurer's Office.
The proposed $194 million project also would include underground parking for more than 700 state employees, said Anna Silva, facilities management director for the state General Services Department.
During a Friday morning meeting, Silva told members of the Capitol Buildings Planning Commission — a group composed of legislators, cabinet secretaries and elected officials — that the facility could help the state save money it's spending on leasing properties for several agencies.
That commission voted last year to go forward with the project. Money from the state general fund, legislative appropriations and severance tax bonds will be used to build the facility and parking lot, Silva said.
Aside from consolidating some state agencies into one main downtown building, the facility could free space in the Capitol and Capitol Annex, which are due for a renovation.
New Mexico owns 29 buildings in Santa Fe and leases more than 500,000 square feet of space, according to the General Services Department. John Garcia, Cabinet secretary for the agency, told the commission the state currently spends more than $10 million a year to lease space in Santa Fe and "that's a big problem."
The project still has some hurdles to clear because it requires the destruction of four historic casitas on Don Gaspar Avenue and the demolition of the Concha Ortiz y Pino Building on Capitol Street. That building is named after the late state legislator who was an advocate for the arts and bilingual education. Employees from the state Engineer's Office currently work in that facility.
Because the casitas fall within the city of Santa Fe's historic district, the state has to present the plan to city officials to gain approval, Silva said. She said state officials working on the project hope to present their case at a public meeting in November.
There could be other problems with the plan, Garcia said. Because of the pandemic, many state employees are still working from home.
"Are they going to come back, will some people still work from home?" he asked. "I hope this isn't obsolete by the time we start the project."
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe and a member of the commission, said the fact so many state employees still work from home is a problem.
"I do find it extremely frustrating as a citizen that so many staff of the executive branch continue to work from home," he said. "It is a terrible customer service experience."
He said he left 22 phone messages for one office of state government, which he did not name, and "never got a call back."
Silva said the state will also need to find funding and perhaps lease temporary spaces for employees displaced during the construction project.