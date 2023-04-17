A day after Jennifer Harris Hopkins started serving her sentence at a state-run women’s prison in Grants in February 2016, she reported she was suffering from celiac disease, which required routine care and a specialized diet.

In the months that followed, Harris Hopkins allegedly told medical staff at the correctional facility repeatedly she was suffering from symptoms associated with the disease, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, is triggered by eating foods with gluten.

“I am malnutritioned and vitamin deficient,” she wrote in a grievance with the state Corrections Department in July of that year. “The items above can kill me. HELP ME!”

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended for you