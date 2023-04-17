A day after Jennifer Harris Hopkins started serving her sentence at a state-run women’s prison in Grants in February 2016, she reported she was suffering from celiac disease, which required routine care and a specialized diet.
In the months that followed, Harris Hopkins allegedly told medical staff at the correctional facility repeatedly she was suffering from symptoms associated with the disease, which, according to the National Institutes of Health, is triggered by eating foods with gluten.
“I am malnutritioned and vitamin deficient,” she wrote in a grievance with the state Corrections Department in July of that year. “The items above can kill me. HELP ME!”
Two months later, Harris Hopkins was dead — and the Office of the Medical Investigator found evidence of “profound malnutrition” from untreated celiac disease, a chronic digestive and immune disorder that damages the small intestine.
Nearly seven years after Harris Hopkins was laid to rest at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, the state has paid her estate $200,000 to settle a wrongful death lawsuit that alleged the Corrections Department and others failed to provide the late inmate the care she needed.
In an email, Corrections Department spokeswoman Carmelina Hart wrote the situation began under the administration of former Gov. Susana Martinez and noted the settlement “represents a compromise to avoid further expense of litigation and is in no way an admission of liability.”
Harris Hopkins’ medical condition was well known to correctional medical staff, according to the lawsuit.
While she reported suffering from a disease that required a special diet the day after she started serving a four-year prison sentence for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, prison staff members also had noted Harris Hopkins’ medical condition during the intake process, the lawsuit states.
Her medical problems surfaced immediately.
About two days after she was taken into custody at the New Mexico Women’s Correctional Facility, Harris Hopkins was transported to Cibola General Hospital, also in Grants, for emergency medical treatment.
She exhibited “a number of concerning symptoms” but was discharged the same day, according to the lawsuit, which states doctors at the hospital characterized her symptoms as arising from “asthma with acute exacerbation.”
About a week later, in early March, Harris Hopkins filed a request for medication to treat her disease to help with nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, the lawsuit states.
She put in another request to medical staff later that month.
“In that document, Ms. Harris Hopkins reported anal bleeding, double vision, and ‘intense pain’ in her stomach” as a result of her disease, the lawsuit states. “Ms. Harris Hopkins wrote, ‘help me please.’ ”
In April, Harris Hopkins reported to medical staff yet again she suffered from celiac disease. The nurse who saw her was dismissive, writing Harris Hopkins “alleged” she had celiac disease, the lawsuit states.
“Thereafter, Ms. Harris Hopkins’ health began to deteriorate,” according to the lawsuit, which states a nurse documented later that month Harris Hopkins’ abdominal area appeared the size of a woman who is 30 to 40 weeks pregnant.
After filing the grievance pleading for help in July, Harris Hopkins was once again taken to Cibola General Hospital for emergency medical care. She was hospitalized for three days before Cibola’s staff discharged her back to the women’s prison, the lawsuit states.
The attending physician concluded in his medical report “it is possible that this lady does suffer from celiac disease and that she might be better served by the attention of a gastroenterologist in the future,” the lawsuit states.
By the fall of 2016, Harris Hopkins’ health had “declined precipitously” without the medical care she needed, the lawsuit states. She had lost 34 pounds while in custody.
Her condition became critical Sept. 7, 2016, but she wasn’t taken to the hospital, according to the lawsuit. Instead, she was transferred to the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas.
“Once she arrived, her condition was dire and correctional staff finally took Ms. Harris Hopkins to the University of New Mexico Hospital for proper medical care,” the lawsuit states.
“Ultimately, UNMH staff was unable to save Ms. Harris Hopkins. She died on September 16, 2016,” according to the lawsuit, which states other inmates and Harris Hopkins’ mother had warned the Corrections Department and medical staff of her deteriorating medical condition before she died.
In addition to the Corrections Department, the wrongful death lawsuit also named Corizon Health, Inc., Centurion Correctional Healthcare of New Mexico, LLC, and Cibola General Hospital Corp. as defendants. It was unclear Monday whether Harris Hopkins’ estate has reached settlements with those entities as well.
The attorney representing the estate, Alexandra Freedman Smith, did not return a message seeking comment.