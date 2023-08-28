The state Public Education Department has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle two lawsuits filed by a former division director who claimed he was forced out of his job for refusing to fire an employee accused of sexual harassment at another state agency. 

The state spent $185,578 defending against the cases — which were filed in 2020 and 2022 —  before agreeing to the settlement earlier this month, according to a spokesman for the Risk Management Division.

Adrian Apodaca, the former director of the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, claimed in a 2020 whistleblower lawsuit that former Public Education Secretary Chris Ruszkowski and legal counsel Aaron Rodriguez had fired him in retaliation for his refusal to terminate Richard Martinez — whom he had hired as the division’s general services manager — after a local television station reported on sexual harassment allegations made against Martinez while he worked at the Department of Transportation. 

