The state Public Education Department has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle two lawsuits filed by a former division director who claimed he was forced out of his job for refusing to fire an employee accused of sexual harassment at another state agency.
The state spent $185,578 defending against the cases — which were filed in 2020 and 2022 — before agreeing to the settlement earlier this month, according to a spokesman for the Risk Management Division.
Adrian Apodaca, the former director of the state Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, claimed in a 2020 whistleblower lawsuit that former Public Education Secretary Chris Ruszkowski and legal counsel Aaron Rodriguez had fired him in retaliation for his refusal to terminate Richard Martinez — whom he had hired as the division’s general services manager — after a local television station reported on sexual harassment allegations made against Martinez while he worked at the Department of Transportation.
According to the complaint, human resources officials and the State Personnel Office were aware of the allegations and the fact that Martinez had been disciplined prior to being hired in September 2018, but determined the accusations didn't prohibit his hiring.
It wasn't until several months later when a news report about the accusations aired that Martinez's' hiring became an issue, the lawsuit said.
"The media was applying pressure on the Public Education Department," Apodaca's lawsuit said, prompting Ruszkowski and Rodriguez to "pressure Mr. Apodaca into coming up with a reason to fire Richard Martinez."
Apodaca refused, according to his lawsuit, because Martinez's performance had been "stellar," and his hiring had followed all policies and procedures.
Apodaca's lawsuit said he subsequently was placed on leave and later fired following an investigation into "sham" sexual harassment allegations made against him.
That case was put on pause in 2022 pending the outcome of Apodaca's administrative appeal challenging his dismissal by the State Personnel board.
The parties asked the court to dismiss the case in July before the court ruled, stating they had reached a settlement.
Apodaca's attorney, Wayne Suggett declined to comment Monday.
The Public Education Department did not respond to a request for comment.
Apodaca wasn't the only Division of Vocational Rehabilitation employee to claim retaliation for defending Martinez, who according to previous reports was fired in 2018 over an allegation of résumé fraud, but reinstated in 2020.
The division's former deputy director, Eileen Marrujo, filed a discrimination complaint with the state Human Rights Bureau in October 2020, according to a newspaper report. She alleged she was forced to resign after defending Martinez, according to the report.
She declined to comment Monday, but records on the state Sunshine Portal indicate the Public Education Department and Division of Vocation Rehabilitation agreed to settled her claim for $20,000 in December 2021.