A state panel has approved a much-awaited rule to curb oil field emissions that cause ground-level ozone, clearing the path for regulation advocates say will make New Mexico lead the nation in protecting public health and the environment from the pollutant.
The Environmental Improvement Board agreed to adopt the “ozone precursor rule,” which was proposed a year ago with the aim of reducing this pollutant in areas where fossil fuel operations elevate it to levels deemed unsafe.
Oil fields emit nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone, a toxic gas that can impair breathing and, in high enough doses, damage the heart and lungs.
State and federal officials have said their monitoring devices show the ozone precursors have increased at oil and gas sites in recent years and must be reduced.
Regulators, environmentalists and advocates for front-line communities hailed approval of the rule, which is expected to be finalized May 26 and take effect 30 days after it’s published in the New Mexico Register.
“I think it’s huge,” said Jon Goldstein, state policy director for the Environmental Defense Fund. “When you consider the fact that the state of New Mexico has not had a great history of strong regulation on the oil and gas industry, and you consider the state has now grown to be the No. 2 oil producer in the nation, these really are landmark regulations.”
The rule will apply to counties where the ozone pollutants reach at least 95 percent of the federal ambient air quality standard.
So far, Chaves, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia counties have been pegged as meeting that threshold.
These counties are located in and around the San Juan and Permian basins, where the bulk of the state’s oil and gas activity occurs.
“This rule is an enormous win for communities impacted by unhealthy air quality caused by oil and gas operations,” state Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement.
In the next few months, the state Environment Department will begin robust and innovative efforts to ensure the industry complies with the new requirements, Kenney added.
Industry representatives expressed mixed feelings as the rule was being discussed, saying they were willing to do their part to reduce ozone but complaining some provisions were excessive.
Oil executives made many suggestions to soften the proposed rule, some of them accepted and many rejected.
“We participated in the … efforts to regulate ozone precursors, even though the oil and gas industry contributes less than 3 parts per billion of ozone out of the roughly 75 parts per billion that exists today,” Doug Ackerman, president and CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, wrote in an email.
Although the new rule will reduce pollution, it will have little impact on ozone emissions, Ackerman added.
Regulators estimate the rule will decrease ozone precursors by an estimated 260 million pounds a year, the equivalent of taking 8 million cars off the road.
Board members avoided adding any language to suggest the rule will cover methane. But that potent greenhouse gas is linked to ozone, so its emissions will be reduced by an estimated
851 million pounds yearly.
Goldstein called the methane reduction an unwritten “co-benefit” of the rule.
“If you’re going after these volatile organic compound leaks that lead to ozone problems … you’re going to be capturing the methane,” Goldstein said.
It will augment the methane regulations the state adopted last year that restrict venting and flaring of natural gas to emergencies, he said.
Operators also are required to capture 98 percent of their methane by the end of 2026.
Climate researchers estimate methane is 80 times more powerful in warming the Earth over a 20-year period than carbon dioxide.
Curtailing methane is considered key to keeping the Earth from warming by no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and avoiding catastrophic impacts. The planet already has warmed 1.1 Celsius since the pre-industrial era.
The counties listed for stepped ozone regulation received low to failing grades for breathability by the American Lung Association, Goldstein said.
The rule calls for increased inspections, he said, noting even wells with the smallest emissions will be checked at least yearly.
Wells located within 1,000 feet of homes, schools and businesses will be inspected quarterly, Goldstein said.
“Those of us with well sites in our back yards will benefit from more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks in proximity to homes and schools,” Kayley Shoup of Citizens Caring for the Future said in a statement. “New Mexico has created a standard to guide federal agencies in strengthening protections from oil and gas pollution.”
