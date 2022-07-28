A state rule aimed at curbing oil field emissions that cause toxic ozone was published in the state register this week and will go into effect next week.

Known as the ozone precursor rule, the new regulations are expected to significantly reduce nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form ground-level ozone, a gas that can impair breathing and, at high enough doses, damage the heart and lungs.

The rule will take effect Aug. 5, requiring operators to check emission rates and have those calculations certified by a qualified engineer.

