The state will offer thousands of free drive-up tests for the COVID-19 at four sites across New Mexico, starting Wednesday.
The increased drive-up testing is in response to the surge in daily case counts due to the omicron variant and to make up for the overall shortage of available tests in New Mexico.
The program will offer PCR tests six days a week until Feb. 21.
The state Department of Health is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to administer what officials expect to be about 1,000 tests a day.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance, although same-day registration will be made available at the testing sites.
The four locations will be:
— Santa Fe County Fairgrounds
— Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque
— Lea County Event Center
— Field of Dreams sports complex, west parking lot, in Las Cruces
People may register at doineedacovid19test.com.
