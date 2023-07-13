The state Oil Conservation Commission will hold a hearing next year to consider making rules regarding use of cancer-causing chemicals in fossil fuel activities.
The hearing was prompted by a petition from the environmental group WildEarth Guardians, which wants the commission to ban so-called “forever chemicals” and require the industry to fully disclose the hazardous chemicals it uses.
The commission decided at a Thursday meeting to discuss the petition’s merits and whether the suggested actions should be codified at a hearing that will take place in February.
At issue are PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they take thousands of years to break down and last indefinitely in the bloodstream. They have been linked to cancer, reproductive problems and other health issues.
WildEarth Guardians, based in Santa Fe, filed the petition in response to a recent report by Physicians for Social Responsibility indicating oil companies used roughly 9,000 pounds of PFAS in hydraulic fracturing, better known as fracking, for 260 wells in New Mexico.
Industry advocates have dismissed the report as biased toward anti-fossil fuel groups, arguing it made unfounded assertions about a process shown to be safe for people and the environment.
The report contends PFAS use could be far more extensive because the state’s trade secrets rule allows operators to conceal many of the chemicals they use. For this reason, the conservation group wants that rule rescinded or revamped.
“We hope this reflects that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration are, in fact, committed to holding the oil and gas industry accountable to protecting people and health,” Jeremy Nichols, WildEarth’s climate and energy program director, wrote in an email after the decision. “Overall, though, this is great news and a critical step forward to reining in the oil and gas industry’s use of toxic chemicals.”
During the meeting, environmental and community advocates urged the commission to hold a formal hearing so it could adopt the proposed rules.
The New Mexico Oil & Gas Association has said it agrees PFAS should not be used in fracking, and contends the report is incorrect that these chemicals are part of such operations in the state.
But at the hearing, attorney Michael Felderwert, representing the trade group, expressed no criticisms, saying the leaders were studying the proposed rules.
“We don’t have a position,” Felderwert said. “We’re still digesting the proposal, trying to get an understanding of the extent PFAS ... in the completion operations that are being done in the state of New Mexico.”
Dusty Horwitt, the report’s lead author, said state records clearly show oil companies using PFAS in operations in the past decade, though the reporting is believed to be far from complete.
Companies injected more than 8,200 wells in the state with a concealed trade-secret chemical, which could have been PFAS or some other toxic substance, Horwitt said.
“The public has a right to know these chemical identities and the right to be free from forever-chemical pollution,” he said.
A youth activist and Permian Basin resident also pressed the commission to act, saying she has suffered harmful chemical exposures from living near oilfields.
“The state of New Mexico has a responsibility to protect citizens and front-line communities like mine,” said Jozee Zuniga, a member of Youth United for Climate Crisis Action. “We cannot continue to allow industry to use PFAS chemicals given the long-standing danger they present. For the sake of the children in New Mexico, this petition must be taken up.”
Nichols said the group is basing its arguments on laws Colorado has passed, one of which bans PFAS in household products such as carpets, furniture, food packaging and cosmetics, as well as in oil and gas products. Another bars PFAS in fossil fuel extraction and requires industry to disclose all the chemicals it uses, including the trade names.
Charles Goodmacher, representing Earthworks, said a hearing that examines the petition’s merits will better inform the public about PFAS hazards in oilfields.
“So much of what makes our state so enchanting is under threat from PFAS chemicals used by the oil and gas industry,” Goodmacher said.