Rebeca Kueber wasn't sure how she would feed her family when she lost her job as a restaurant hostess at the beginning of the pandemic.
The Santa Fe mother of two said planning meals was easier when her children were in the classroom every day and would eat breakfast and lunch at school.
Over the past year, Kueber has turned to Communities in Schools of New Mexico, The Food Depot and other nonprofits for help with groceries.
"I was worried, but thankfully food hasn't been much of a problem during the pandemic. We've been able to rely on the food bank," Kueber said.
Kindergartners, Ph.D. candidates and students at every level in between in New Mexico's schools are hungry while learning.
At the onset of the pandemic, University of New Mexico professor Sarita Cargas and a team of researchers conducted a study of the basic needs of UNM students. They found 32 percent are food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to healthy food, while 20.5 percent are both food and housing insecure, meaning they lack stable housing and live under the threat of eviction.
"There are a lot of federal programs that focus on child hunger and senior hunger," said Sherry Hooper, The Food Depot's executive director. "But that focus on child hunger ends at 18, while there are a lot of college kids living out of cars and eating from gas stations who can pay for class but not food or housing. There needs to be more programs to help them."
The Food Depot has pantries at Santa Fe Community College and is working to install others at Northern New Mexico College in Española and Luna Community College in Las Vegas, N.M. The organization distributed 804,577 meals each month in 2020 compared to 439,195 in 2019.
Betsy Cull, director of student nutrition at Santa Fe Public Schools, said the district can rack up $40,000 in school lunch debt in a school year. Around 70 percent of students qualify for free lunches, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently extended waivers for free school meals for all children through Sept. 30.
Cull said reliable reimbursement for universal free meals during the pandemic makes planning easier, while the Department of Agriculture has also enacted waivers for policies that previously prevented school meal programs from serving more than two meals a day.
"We've never been able to offer free meals to everyone. I'm curious to see if our numbers go up," Cull said. "If we can claim everyone is free for reimbursement, that really helps us."
The school district served around 7,600 lunches per day in January. Through curbside to-go at 12 school sites and drop-off points on bus routes, it has been serving around 885 per day while kids learn from home.
"Hungry stomachs are unfocused minds," said Ivan Cornejo, field operations director for Communities in Schools of New Mexico. "We all want to focus on learning in school, but really many families are restricted from an academic focus because they have to prioritize other needs — food and housing."
