The slow reopening of the economy has brought a glimmer of good news on the jobs front: Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico dropped 38.5 percent to 5,856 for the week ending May 30.
Still, the numbers remain a clear indication of massive problems with the economy. The state unemployment rate for the week ending May 23, the most recent week available, was 13.15 percent, according to Labor Department statistics.
Santa Fe employment attorney Eric Sirotkin said unemployment numbers tell only a part of the story, as many unemployed people aren’t counted. There are the undocumented immigrants in farms and restaurants, people who didn’t file the right documents with the state Department of Workforce Solutions, people who gave up looking for a job and people whose unemployment benefits expired, he said.
But Sirotkin said he also sees some reason for optimism.
“Hopefully, these figures are going in the right direction,” Sirotkin said. “We have things we have not seen yet. ... Unemployment can be used by policymakers on how we can remake job creation.”
