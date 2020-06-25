The number of initial jobless claims filed through New Mexico's unemployment insurance program have remained just over 5,000 per week for the three weeks prior to June 20, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico, like the U.S., has seen weekly unemployment claims edge downward slightly.
The same pattern is evident for self-employed workers in New Mexico who receive benefits through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program; weekly claims have hovered a bit over 2,000 per week for the past four weeks.
The Department of Labor reported 102,087 people remained on the unemployment rolls in New Mexico as of June 13, a number that has dropped each week since peaking at 108,714 on May 23.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
June 14-20: 5,083 (2,180) self-employed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,846
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 175,109 plus 38,235 self-employed = 213,344
New Mexico unemployment rate on June 13: 12.71 percent, down 0.24 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 13.4 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
