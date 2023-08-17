Charles Sallee

Charles Sallee turns to shows his appreciation Thursday to employees of the Legislative Finance Committee after they stood and applauded his selection as the agency’s new director.

New Mexico lawmakers on the influential Legislative Finance Committee unanimously selected interim director Charles Sallee as the agency's new director Thursday.

"I'm truly honored," Sallee told committee members after the vote. "I promise I'll do a good job."

Sallee, a longtime New Mexican, was tapped to serve as the committee's interim director after David Abbey retired in May. He has worked with the LFC since 2005, beginning as a program evaluator and manager before being promoted to deputy director in 2010.

