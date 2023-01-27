A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manager will head the Santa Fe National Forest as it seeks to restore the watersheds, woodlands and mountainous landscapes that sustained widespread damage from the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history.
Shaun Sanchez, a Northern New Mexico native, has been named the forest’s supervisor, filling the post six months after the former supervisor, Debbie Cress, took a temporary assignment in Washington, D.C., that turned into a permanent job.
Sanchez is Fish and Wildlife’s deputy chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System. He will begin his new job Feb. 6, overseeing 1.6 million forested acres across six counties in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez mountain ranges, with an annual $18 million budget and about 200 employees.
“Shaun’s experience and expertise will be an asset to the forest,” Southwestern Regional Forester Michiko Martin said in a statement. “His commitment to community engagement will provide a smooth transition as we continue our collaborative restoration efforts with partners and local communities.”
Sanchez grew up in Las Vegas, N.M. He graduated in 2001 from New Mexico Highlands University with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Sanchez returned to New Mexico last year after career stops spanning the country, from Alaska to Washington, D.C..
He said he looks forward to supporting the mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the forest.
James Duran, who has been the forest’s acting supervisor since Cress left in July, will return to being supervisor of the Carson National Forest.
Although the entire agency is looking for ways to repair damaged forest lands and communities and how to improve planned burns, the spotlight is focused on the Santa Fe National Forest, where two prescribed burns went awry and merged into the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon inferno that scorched 341,000 acres and destroyed several hundred homes.
“As I prepare for my role as forest supervisor, I’ve thought a lot about the long-term impacts to the community and to the resources resulting from Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon [Fire] and how we can work together toward recovery,” Sanchez said in a statement.
A June analysis of the planned burn that blew out of control April 6 and became the Hermits Peak Fire said those calling the shots failed to consider how a changing climate could make the landscape more flammable, didn’t correctly estimate the risk of a controlled fire escaping and used incomplete weather information.
The 85-page report said federal fire managers, under pressure to complete the prescribed burn while they had the available personnel, overlooked warning signs, such as the potential for erratic winds and large, dry fuel loads that could feed a growing fire.
The report didn’t name any of the personnel involved, including the managers who ordered a crew to ignite the controlled fire in questionable conditions.
Retired firefighters were among those who were critical of Cress leaving shortly after the huge wildfire ended, saying the move allowed her to avoid hard questions about the blaze, including her role.
Forest Service Chief Randy Moore ordered a pause on prescribed burns so the policies could be reviewed and, wherever necessary, changed.
Planned fires are expected to resume in the near future in the Santa Fe National Forest. Sanchez, the new supervisor, will be involved in managing them.