The New Mexico National Guard inducted three veterans into its Hall of Honor on Saturday night in Albuquerque.
Those recognized were:
• Capt. Ted Howden Jr., a chaplain with the 200th Coast Artillery, who served in the Philippines during World War II and was part of the Bataan Death March before his death in a Japanese prison camp in 1942.
Howden was the rector of St. Andrew's Church in Roswell and built what's now the oldest Episcopal church in Lincoln County before joining the National Guard unit in the Philippines in September 1941. Once the Japanese attacked American forces in the Philippines, Howden ministered to soldiers in open-air services. During his imprisonment, he often gave his own portion of food to others he insisted needed it more. He died of disease and starvation Dec. 11, 1942, and was buried by his fellow soldiers in a small cemetery. His remains were reinterred in Albuquerque in 1948.
• Col. James McKay, a decorated Vietnam War veteran and a judge advocate adviser with the New Mexico National Guard.
McKay was awarded Silver and Bronze stars, plus the Soldiers Medal for Heroism during his time in Vietnam, and his unit was awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal and the Vietnamese Humanitarian Service Medal. He served in the New Mexico National Guard from 1982 to 2010.
• Sgt. 1st Class Robert Brown, a truck driver and mechanic in the "Red Ball Express" during the Allies' drive into Germany during World War II. He went on to serve in the New Mexico National Guard.
Brown was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1942 and enlisted in the New Mexico National Guard's Battery B, 697th AAA Battalion in 1956. His decorations throughout his career include the World War II Victory Medal, three Army commendation medals and the New Mexico Outstanding Service Medal for meritorious service. He died in 2010.
"It is a humbling experience to look at the records of those individuals who were nominated," retired Sgt. Maj. Fred Van Winkle, chairman of the Hall of Honor committee, said in a statement. "They are awesome men and women who have led the way for each of us."
The Hall of Honor is at the New Mexico Military Museum, 1050 Old Pecos Trail, in Santa Fe.
