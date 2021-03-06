Around 90 troops from the New Mexico National Guard's Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment were deployed overseas Saturday.
The National Guard held a farewell ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility near Santa Fe Regional Airport.
The soldiers will team up with the Colorado National Guard to conduct air ambulance operations, and the deployment will last around 12 months. The troops have been training for the deployment for the past year, the National Guard said in a news release.
“I want to thank the Soldiers of G Company, 1-168th Aviation Regiment for their selfless service, dedication and answering our nation’s call,” Maj. Gen. Ken Nava, New Mexico's adjutant general, said in a statement. “I know they are well trained, well prepared and they are going to represent New Mexico well. Stay safe and we will see you upon your return.”
