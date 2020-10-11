Over 160 troops from the New Mexico National Guard's 720th Transportation Company were deployed overseas Sunday.
The deployment included detachments from Española, Springer and Santa Rosa, the National Guard said in a news release.
The soldiers will conduct logistical missions, and the deployment will last around 10 months.
"Thank you for answering your nation's call," Maj. Gen. Ken Nava, New Mexico's adjutant general, told the troops. "You are well trained, well prepared and I know you are going to represent New Mexico well."
