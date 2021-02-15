The New Mexico Museum of Art will reopen to the public for in-person visits starting Saturday.
The museum, located off the Plaza, will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Monday. Capacity will be limited to 75 people.
Admission costs $7 for New Mexico residents and $12 for out-of-state residents. Anyone 16 or younger is free. Wednesdays are free for state residents 60 and older, while all state residents are admitted free on the first Sunday of each month.
