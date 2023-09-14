The New Mexico Museum of Art has hired Alexandra Terry, who most recently served as chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara in California, as its new curator of contemporary art.
Terry's first day on the job will be Monday.
The hiring decision comes just over a week ahead of the grand opening of the museum's long-anticipated — and much-disputed — Vladem Contemporary in Santa Fe. The event is scheduled Sept. 23.
“I am thrilled to be joining the New Mexico Museum of Art at this pivotal moment of its expansion and look forward to contributing to its legacy,” Terry said in a news release announcing her role.
Terry has nearly 14 years of experience in contemporary art curation. In her most recent role as chief curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, she established robust contemporary arts programming by curating immersive exhibitions and initiating public art projects, according to the news release.
Terry also spent seven years in London curating contemporary art for a nonprofit Iranian arts organization, an archives project and an artists' collective.
She holds a Master of Fine Arts in curating from Goldsmiths, a college of the University of London, as well as a bachelor's degree in photography from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
New Mexico Museum of Art head of curatorial affairs Christian Waguespack lauded Terry's credentials.
“Her passion and expertise will be an asset to our curatorial team, and we are all looking forward to the exciting directions Terry will guide the contemporary programing for the Museum at this historic moment for the institution,” Waguespack said in a statement.