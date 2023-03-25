New Mexico Military Institute has announced plans to create a new academy that will incorporate the sixth, seventh and eighth grades for the first time in more than a century.
The new day school will be about a half-mile from the main campus for NMMI's high school and junior college in Roswell, according to a news release.
Called the Intermediate Preparatory Academy, the program will begin with a founding class of sixth graders, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years. The target size is 240 students.
"The institute's overarching values have represented an enduring commitment to duty, honor and achievement," said Jerry Grizzle, NMMI's president and superintendent. "The IPA initiative is right in line for making an unbreakable rope for success by starting earlier in a young person's educational growth experience."
NMMI, the only public military school in New Mexico, is operated under a board of regents that reports to the governor. It has about 1,000 students between its high school and junior college, with cadets from throughout the U.S. It also has students from 35 foreign nations.
The project has been in development since 2019 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Operational funding has been created in part by increases from the Land Grant Permanent Fund and its facility and renovations were spurred by the NMMI foundation, Chief of Staff David West said in a news release.