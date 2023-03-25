New Mexico Military Institute has announced plans to create a new academy that will incorporate the sixth, seventh and eighth grades for the first time in more than a century.

The new day school will be about a half-mile from the main campus for NMMI's high school and junior college in Roswell, according to a news release.

Called the Intermediate Preparatory Academy, the program will begin with a founding class of sixth graders, with seventh and eighth grades to be added in subsequent years. The target size is 240 students.