In New Mexico, midwives have been part of the maternal health landscape since before statehood, rooted in Indigenous and Hispano traditions and the work of curandera-parteras — traditional Hispanic midwives.

For centuries, these healers and midwives were the main maternity providers. More than 800 parteras practiced around the state in the early 20th century.

In more recent times, however, the U.S. medical establishment has mounted stiff resistance to certified nurse midwives — skilled and licensed professionals who know how to safely deliver babies — arguing they should not be allowed to take the lead in childbirth care. The failure to integrate them into the health care system reflects an ongoing power struggle: Physicians seeking to protect their turf tend to distrust and misunderstand them, advocates and providers say.

