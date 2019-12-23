Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed five new members to the New Mexico Lottery Authority, including an opponent of its CEO's efforts to advocate for a reduction in the portion of sales the agency is required to allocate toward a state scholarship fund.
Among the governor's appointments to the seven-person board of directors was Othiamba Umi, field director for Think New Mexico, a nonprofit think tank that has fought attempts to repeal a requirement that the Lottery send 30 percent of gross sales to a fund that pays partial tuition costs for in-state higher education students.
The other appointments were David Keylon, owner of Albuquerque-based Key Investigations; Reta Jones, a licensed CPA; Leo Romero, former dean of the University of New Mexico's School of Law; and Nina Thayer, who is retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory's biosciences division.
Vice Chairman Salvatore Baragiola and Paul Guerin, current members of the Lottery Authority, will stay on the board through the conclusion of their terms.
Lottery CEO David Barden said last month that the 30 percent threshold should be lowered, which he said would allow the lottery to pay out more in prizes. At 61.1 percent, New Mexico’s lottery has the lowest average payout among U.S. states listed in a 2019 fact sheet published by La Fleur’s, a publication specializing in lottery data.
Think New Mexico said in a statement Monday that Umi "played a key role" in its efforts to ensure the Lottery provides the "maximum amount of revenues” for scholarships at New Mexico's public universities.
Barden was criticized by the Governor’s Office and think tanks earlier this year when the board that oversees the lottery gave him a 26 percent raise to $220,000 a year.
