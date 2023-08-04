The state of New Mexico’s planned purchase of a second airplane is almost ready for takeoff more than a decade after a former governor whittled the state’s small fleet to one.

The Legislature approved a $9 million capital outlay appropriation earlier this year to purchase a new state airplane, and documents obtained under a public records request show the state government expects to buy the aircraft by April. It would be used to transport state executives and employees, physicians who provide care in remote areas and children who attend a school for the blind and visually impaired.

Anna Silva, deputy secretary of the New Mexico General Services Department, said Friday the agency is drafting a request for proposals for a contractor to conduct a nationwide search for an airplane.

