APTOPIX Obama Richardson 2008

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., left, smiles with New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Friday, March 21, 2008, at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore., where Richardson announced his endorsement of Obama.

 Alex Brandon/Associated Press file photo

As news of former Gov. Bill Richardson's death spread Saturday, the state's politicians, many of whom have worked with him over the years and credit him for their own political careers, shared their condolences.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who last month nominated Richardson for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for his work to free hostages and political prisoners around the world, said in a statement that Richardson "believed New Mexico could do big things. His ambition for our state meant he never accepted mediocrity, and always pushed us to fight for the future we deserved.

"Governor Richardson’s legacy will have a lasting impact on the United States and the world, as it already has had on me and so many others," Heinrich continued.

Recommended for you