As the delta variant fuels another surge in COVID-19 cases across New Mexico, state lawmakers are rethinking the practice of taking their interim legislative committee meetings on the road.
Committee chairs will have the power to decide whether to move their meetings to the state Capitol in Santa Fe, where there is more control of the environment, from better broadcasting technology and individual microphones for each speaker to a higher-quality ventilation system to try to prevent the spread of the airborne virus.
But lawmakers won’t have the option to participate remotely, at least not now.
Though the technology at the Roundhouse permits virtual participation, committee members will have to attend in person, sparking concern Monday during a meeting of the Legislative Council, a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers.
“Given what this delta variant is doing and how fast things are moving, I just think we’re going to be dealing with this remote question well before [the next Legislative Council meeting] in November,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat.
“I would note here in the city of Santa Fe, the City Council was meeting in person — they’ve gone to fully remote,” added Wirth, who is married to Santa Fe City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth. “These are serious concerns.”
The decision to give legislative committee chairs the option to meet at the Roundhouse instead of different corners of the state reflects the heightened public health concerns affecting New Mexicans as the coronavirus pandemic makes a comeback.
After a meeting of the interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas earlier this month, several lawmakers and state officials were forced to quarantine because one of the presenters had been exposed to COVID-19.
“We had social distancing; we wore masks,” Rep. Christine Trujillo, an Albuquerque Democrat who chairs the committee, told her colleagues.
“Dr. [David] Scrase was there, and he was really adamant about everybody making sure we were apart and we were being very secure,” Trujillo said, referring to the state’s human services secretary and acting secretary of the Department of Health.
Trujillo said it’s important that face masks and hand sanitizer are available at the meetings, as well as the tools the committee chairs need to preside over a meeting.
“I have been real lucky to be able to have a gavel,” she said. “But there are concerns that some people don’t get gavels, so we have to use our shoes.”
At the committee’s meeting at the University of New Mexico last week, speakers shared microphones, and there was only one container of disinfecting wipes, said Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque.
“People were getting hand sanitizers and paper towels and trying to clean the microphones,” she said. “It was not good.”
In addition, the departments of health and public education “both canceled their appearances in front of the committee,” said Thomson, who later revealed an unidentified member of the Legislature “is positive [with COVID-19] right now.”
While one lawmaker said the Governor’s Office had directed state agencies not to travel, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, later said there is “no blanket policy” to prohibit out-of-town presentations before legislative committees.
“The decision is being left up to individual Cabinet agencies, so it’s a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Still, holding committee meetings in different locations statewide presents its challenges.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center, lawmakers met in a “very small, very cramped room with no air,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.
“There was no air circulation — nothing,” he said. “That’s what we face a lot of times when we’re going off-site, and so I do have concerns that if we’re going to continue to allow committees to not meet in Santa Fe, that we’re really careful about the venues we’re meeting in because that was not a good situation. I’m completely vaccinated, and I had COVID, so I believe I’m pretty safe. But there were others on that committee that were very uncomfortable being in that room.”
In addition to offering a more controlled environment, the Roundhouse has better technology to livestream meetings.
“We have had some hiccups in certain locations,” said Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service. “We’ve had connectivity issues because of interference from equipment on-site, not our equipment. … One of the colleges [where a committee was meeting] had equipment that was interfering, and I think at one place we even had problems because of the thickness of the adobe walls. But we’ve been able to troubleshoot most of those issues, and we’ve made a lot of progress.”
Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, assured lawmakers they would be safe during this week’s meeting in Taos of the Legislative Finance Committee, which she chairs.
Lundstrom also said she wanted to make sure legislative staffers aren’t encouraging committee chairs to hold their meetings in Santa Fe.
“That is the decision of the chair and whatever person doesn’t want to present,” she said. “The reason I say that is I believe that it’s very, very important that we’re out in the field. … I’m one of those people that thinks you need to be out there to see what’s happening, be able to talk to the people as much as we can.”
Lundstrom said she didn’t think the Capitol was any safer than other locations.
“This room? Is it any safer than any place else, quite candidly?” she asked, referring to the House chambers.
At the onset of Monday’s meeting, Egolf asked Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, to “please don a face covering, sir.” Of all the lawmakers attending the meeting, only Montoya wasn’t wearing a face mask.
Though Montoya initially resisted, saying the mask mandate didn’t apply to legislators in the state Capitol because of the separation of powers, he put a mask on.
“I will put in on for the sake of you and anyone else who is worried because you asked nicely,” Montoya told Egolf.
“Pretty please with a cherry on top,” Egolf responded.
