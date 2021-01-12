A budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year by New Mexico lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee isn't entirely different than Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's.
The committee's proposed $7.36 billion budget, which was released Tuesday, calls for a 4 percent increase in spending in the fiscal year that begins July 1; Lujan Grisham's spending plan, which was unveiled Monday, calls for a 3.3 percent increase.
But there is one stark difference: Unlike the governor, the committee is recommending raises for state employees.
The committee included a proposed $60 million for pay increases for state, public school and higher education employees, "enough for average increases of 1.5 percent, and $3 million for increases targeted at essential health and social service frontline employees," a news release states.
The committee's proposed budget also includes money for pay hikes for New Mexico State Police and correctional officers.
“The New Mexico economy is struggling, but the state is not in as bad as shape as we anticipated nine months ago,” Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, chairman of the committee, said in a statement.
“Legislative efforts to build up strong financial reserves and federal stimulus spending have substantially softened the blow of the financial downturn," he said.
Another noticeable difference in the committee's budget compared with the governor's is that the committee's would bring the state's reserves down to 22 percent, less than the 25 percent recommended by Lujan Grisham.
Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, vice chairwoman, described the committee’s spending plan as a cautious approach that takes the uncertainty of the economy into consideration.
“The economic picture remains murky. News from the oil industry is still mixed and, while the release of a COVID-19 vaccine was certainly a relief, distribution has been slow," she said, also in a statement. "In addition, we simply can’t predict if Congress will do more to help the states."
Got to keep the voter base happy..
