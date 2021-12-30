More than 6,000 U.S. soldiers died in Vietnam in 1970. Many received no more than a paragraph or two in their hometown newspaper.
Army Pfc. Raymond Platero was one whose passing went largely unnoticed outside sparsely populated Cañoncito Reservation, where he grew up.
Friends and family members in the Navajo enclave grieved for Platero. But wartime casualties were so heavy that detailed coverage of him and most other fallen soldiers was rare.
Platero, 25, died Jan. 26, 1970, during a combat operation. He was aboard a boat bound for shore in Thua Thien Province, South Vietnam.
“The craft hit a booby trap and the booby trap detonated,” an Army major said at the time.
Three other soldiers, from Illinois, Maryland and Kentucky, also died in the explosion. Like Platero, they received scant attention from the press corps.
Decades passed. Vietnam remained a sore spot — the war many wanted to forget.
Some also wanted it remembered, even as the world changed around them.
The Cañoncito Reservation 30 miles west of Albuquerque is now called To’hajiilee. A noncontiguous satellite of the larger Navajo Nation, To’hajiilee has seen its population decline. It’s listed at 1,600, but that’s a 10-year-old estimate.
With the reservation’s ranks possibly thinning even more, members of the To’Hajiilee Navajo Veterans Organization decided something should be done to draw attention to the story of a soldier from their community.
They asked state Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants, for help. He gave them an attentive ear. He said he couldn’t have done otherwise.
Garcia graduated from high school in May 1968 and enlisted in the Marines. He arrived in Vietnam seven months later, a wide-eyed teenager heading into combat.
“I still live it every day. I’m 72 years old, but I live it every day,” Garcia said.
Platero’s relatives and supporters had a specific request of Garcia. They wanted a bridge on Interstate 40, Exit 131, named in honor of Platero. A small gesture, it would be an appropriate way for the state to highlight a soldier who had been dead for 50 years.
Garcia authored a memorial during the 2020 legislative session asking the state Department of Transportation to name the bridge for Platero. Memorials have no force of law, but they can eat up lots of legislative time.
“We were so jammed up on other things, it turned out we couldn’t do memorials,” Garcia said.
House leaders decided on an alternate strategy. No member was about to contest the bridge being named in honor of a fallen soldier from a tiny Navajo community.
To speed through an otherwise-laborious legislative process, House members issued a certificate asking the Department of Transportation to honor Platero.
Executives of the state agency agreed. Highway signs designating the Pfc. Raymond Platero Memorial Bridge went up this year.
The change was a triumph for the To’Hajiilee Navajo Veterans Organization. It also heartened people who knew or knew of Platero.
Just as important, the bridge’s new name increased curiosity about the soldier himself.
Platero, married and a father, was drafted into the Army when the fighting in Vietnam was fierce. Army records show he arrived in the country on July 10, 1969. He died less than seven months later.
Platero would have been 77 this year. Generations who had never heard of him now see his name emblazoned on highway signs, one in each direction of the interstate.
Many people call Korea the forgotten war. It was fought in between World War II and Vietnam. But Vietnam can be stricken from memories because the worst of the combat stretched across 10 years and divided the country.
New Mexico legislators take a lot of heat, and they almost always deserve it. They waste time. They often don’t pay attention.
The worst of them, the ones who have been caught in cases of public corruption, cared about their bank accounts instead of the people they promised to serve.
This time, state lawmakers did something right, streamlining their approach to put the late Raymond Platero in the public eye.
It’s a good story to end a bad year. Garcia and the rest of the House of Representatives deserve a tip of the hat for saluting a forgotten soldier.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.