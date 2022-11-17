112221Chaco_3.JPG (copy)

Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park last year. Two of New Mexico's federal lawmakers are seeking a buffer around the park restricting oil and gas drilling.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Two of New Mexico's federal lawmakers are introducing legislation to create a permanent 10-mile buffer around Chaco Culture National Historical Park, which has become a battleground between energy interests and those concerned about protecting the environment and the region's Indigenous heritage. 

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Sen. Ben Ray Luján have introduced legislation to bar leasing and future fossil fuel development in a 10-mile zone around the UNESCO World Heritage site, which has deep cultural significance but is also oil-rich. 

The lawmakers are spearheading the effort a year after President Joe Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to head that agency, first promised to do so.  

Popular in the Community