New Mexico legislators got a look at use-of-force policies and other police matters being discussed around the nation during a Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee meeting Monday mor.
Amber Widgery of the National Conference of State Legislatures presented to the committee on developments in state regulations on law enforcement, including use of force, excessive force investigations, discipline and training.
Widgery’s nonprofit, bipartisan organization tracks pending legislation around the country on a variety of topics, including policing. She heads the criminal justice program within the organization.
“Oversight of policing, including policies relating to the use of force, is largely left to law enforcement agencies,” Widgery told legislators. “Policies that do guide policing actions are generally drafted by law enforcement agencies themselves with some oversight from cities and counties.”
But Widgery cited new developments in legislation regarding policing on a national scale, noting more than 3,000 new bills have been introduced on the subject in legislatures throughout the country. About 400 have been enacted into law.
Some of those policies include enacting limitations on use of neck restraints or chokeholds, and at least 15 states changed state-level standards for use of force. Widgery highlighted changes in Utah, which required a more comprehensive state standard on use of force and required the state to review the standard annually.
Significant changes had been made in data collection as well, she said.
Prior to 2015, she said only two states were requiring data collection for all cases in which deadly forced was used. As of 2020, more than 20 states were implementing that aspect of data collection.
New Mexico was not among states listed as those improving data collection, nor those which have a statewide statute on use-of-force investigations.
Legislative committee members said they hope to incorporate some of forms of similar policies in upcoming legislative sessions.
“We’ve experienced a lot of problems, but we’ve addressed them in part,” said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez.
Committee co-chairman Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said while there are a number things New Mexico is not doing, it should be proud of its recently passed Civil Rights Act, which eliminated qualified immunity for New Mexico police officers facing legal action.
