Federal Democratic lawmakers from New Mexico asked the Biden administration to address the apparent inhumane and unsafe conditions at Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, which holds immigrants facing deportation.
U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernández responded Friday to an alert issued by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, calling for the immediate evacuation of dozens of immigrants detained at the privately run detention facility.
After a three-day unannounced visit in early February, inspectors determined the U.S. Immigration and Customs facility is “critically understaffed” and has unsanitary conditions, including clogged toilets, moldy sinks and water leaks.
The facility at the time housed 176 male detainees.
CoreCivic, the Tennessee company that owns and operates the facility for Immigration and Customs, on Saturday said inspectors acted in a deeply unethical manner, including misrepresenting evidence to negatively portray the facility.
“This deliberate effort to falsely portray our company and this facility in a negative light is even more disturbing because it was done under the guise of legitimate oversight,” wrote Ryan Gusin, director of public affairs for CoreCivic. “We’re asking for an immediate review of the conduct of the inspectors.”
Gusin noted that in terms of staffing, this is a challenge faced by secure facilities, public and private, all around the country.
“The facility was appropriately staffed for the population size at the time of the inspection,” Gusin wrote. “We’ve also taken significant steps to attract and retain talented people through both traditional approaches like online advertising and more creative approaching like visiting local neighborhoods with employment flyers.”
ICE should no longer defend the inhumane living conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility, Heinrich, Luján, Stansbury and Leger Fernández said in a written statement.
“In December, we alerted the administration to our concerns that Torrance’s routine failure to meet inspection standards underscores the deeply-rooted structural problems at the privately-run facility,” the four lawmakers said.
They also asked for an increased oversight on CoreCivic’s management of the facility after Haitian asylum seekers faced significant barriers to legal counsel and expressed concerns about CoreCivic’s commitment to providing proper health care, COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and hygiene standards to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.