U.S. senators from California and Massachusetts have joined New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján in calling for the closure of a Torrance County immigration detention center. 

The lawmakers — including California's Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Massachusetts' Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, all Democrats  —  asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Tae D. Johnson to immediately end the government's contract with private operator CoreCivic, citing inhumane conditions and the recent suicide of a detainee at the Estancia facility.

"Grievous living conditions, critical staffing shortages and lack of access to detainee services ... have been consistently documented and shown to be widespread, despite your agency’s assurances to the contrary," the senators wrote in a letter to Johnson. "This neglect puts those individuals who remain in the facility in unconscionable circumstances."

