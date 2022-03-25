Benjamin A. Baker has been appointed interim director of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, replacing Kelly Alzaharna, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Baker has been a law enforcement officer since 1997 and serves as the deputy Cabinet secretary for statewide law enforcement support at the Department of Public Safety, according to a news release.
He has a degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico and is a certified fraud examiner, the release states.
