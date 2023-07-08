Advocates asking lawmakers for money to improve health care for patients with brain injuries will reach a long-awaited milestone Tuesday as the state begins to tackle a debilitating condition that affects an estimated 369,000 New Mexicans.

That’s the day a team of experts will meet for the first time under Senate Memorial 30, a measure approved in this year’s legislative session that authorizes studies on the feasibility of providing health coverage to patients with brain injuries and tracking statistics on such injuries. The group includes medical professionals, psychologists, school specialists, insurance providers and other stakeholders.

State Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, who chairs the Legislative Health and Public Affairs Committee, said he authored SM 30 due to a lack of medical care for people with traumatic brain injury.

