New Mexico is making it easier for low-income seniors to pay for Medicare by eliminating a requirement that prevented some residents from receiving health care subsidies.
The Medicare Savings Programs help seniors pay premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket health costs.
Residents with more than $9,360 in savings or home equity weren't allowed to receive Medicare subsidies, but the state has eliminated that requirement.
“We know Medicare out-of-pocket costs can be unaffordable for some low-income seniors, making it harder for them to access needed health care services,” said Kari Armijo, deputy secretary of the state Human Services Department, which administers the Medicare Savings Programs. “This change will make it easier for people who may have a home or modest savings to get help paying those costs, so they don’t have to delay or [forgo] the care they need.”
To qualify for Medicare subsidies, residents must have an annual income of less than $17,388. To apply, visit yes.state.nm.us or call 1-800-283-4465.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.