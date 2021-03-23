A new smartphone application for New Mexicans will enable users to learn when they have been exposed to another person with the app who has confirmed they have contracted the coronavirus.
State Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins encouraged residents to activate the app on their smartphones.
"This is a powerful tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19," Collins said in a news release Tuesday announcing the launch of the new app. “In combination with vaccination, testing and continued COVID-safe practices, this app will help us contain COVID-19 and protect New Mexicans.”
When it's downloaded, the app uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with other phones that have the app. If a user confirms an infection, all other users who have been in contact with that person within a 14-day period will be notified they may have been exposed.
The app, designed by Google and Apple, then will direct users to the next steps to take. The goal is to enable people to seek care and avoid spreading the disease.
The NM Notify app is free, protects users' identities and collects no personal data, according to the Department of Health. The agency said the app is already in use in many states and other countries.
The app doesn't exchange the names of its users but rather uses anonymous codes with nearby phones that have the app, the Health Department said. Further, the app doesn't use GPS or other location technology to track a person's movements and location. It works by determining how close an app user's phone is to another phone that has the app.
Additional information is available at NMNotify.com.
