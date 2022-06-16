Medicaid-insured mothers with newborn babies in New Mexico will receive 10 additional months of post-birth coverage, the federal and state governments said Thursday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Biden administration news conference New Mexico has joined 13 states in extending postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers to 12 months. The duration previously was two months after birth.
Lujan Grisham said it was "an incredible honor" for New Mexico to be involved. The coverage has already kicked in. Lujan Grisham said government has a "moral obligation" to invest in impoverished, rural and minority families, many of whom don't have good access to health care.
Native American, Black and Hispanic mothers are at higher risk of suffering health problems after birth, the governor said in the news conference.
Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States is "facing a maternal mortality crisis." Harris said the United States compares poorly in this regard to other developed countries.
"This is only the beginning. We'll fight till every state expands Medicaid coverage," she said. Information in a federal government news release estimated 5,000 New Mexico residents would benefit from the change.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the state Human Services Department, wrote in an email the United States is the only industrialized nation with a maternal mortality rate that is on the rise. She said it increased 26 percent between 2000 and 2014. McGinnis Porter said nationwide, Black and Native American women are 3.3 and 2.5 times more likely, respectively, to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
Babies are covered under a separate state provision that already insures them for 12 months beginning the month they are born, McGinnis Porter said.
New Mexico overall suffers a much higher maternal mortality rate of 21.5 per 100,000 than the national average of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births. And the state said in a news release this spring that New Mexico ranks highest in the country for babies born with Medicaid coverage, at 72 percent.
Further, pregnancy-related deaths in New Mexico are 4.6 times greater for Medicaid-covered women than those with private insurance, the Human Services Department said. Nearly one-third of maternal deaths take place in the first year after a birth, the department added.
Amber Wallin, executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children, called the move "a game-changing" development for many New Mexico mothers.
"This provides guaranteed, essential services for mothers during a crucial period" in their lives, Wallin said in an interview. "Maternal mortality is a major issue across the nation."
Wallin said many mothers continue to recover physically beyond two months after birth. Also, she said, postpartum depression and anxiety are underestimated problems that affect 1 in 4 mothers. Those emotional crises can have an impact on children's development as well as the mother's health, she said. Mental health services are included in the coverage, she said.
Medicaid is a government insurance program generally for low-income people that is paid for by both state and federal governments. The state's 2022-23 budget includes $14.4 million for the expansion of services.
In addition to New Mexico, Minnesota and Maine, 11 other states and Washington, D.C., have agreed to provide the additional coverage.
White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice agreed with Harris that maternal health is in a state of crisis. "And we're very much putting our money where our mouth is," Rice said. She said many mothers' postpartum deaths are preventable with sound health care.
"And because they are preventable, we are obliged to prevent them," she said.