New Mexico will join in a $5 billion nationwide settlement with opioid drug maker Johnson & Johnson and two related companies, Attorney General Hector Balderas' office announced in a statement Friday.
The settlement — which will resolve allegations the company helped fuel the opioid crisis — could bring nearly $200 million to the state to fund treatment programs and other initiatives to address opioid abuse when combined with a deal reached recently with other providers, according to the settlement.
The amount of money allocated to New Mexico through the settlement depends on how many local governments in the state participate. New Mexico’s lawsuit against several remaining companies is set to go to trial in September, according to the statement.
“Opioids have destroyed families in New Mexico, and local communities and addiction professionals still need vital funding to save lives and fight this ongoing tragic epidemic,” Balderas said in the statement.
