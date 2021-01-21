Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico and Santa Fe County remain higher than they have been since the beginning of December, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe saw 450 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits for the week ending Jan. 16, while 6,377 people statewide sought initial jobless claims, according to Workforce Solutions statistics.
Santa Fe County had 7,426 jobless workers collecting state and federal benefits the week ending Jan. 18, lower than the 9,104 on the jobless rolls on Dec. 21. Since Christmas, unemployment numbers have been erratic as federal CARES Act unemployment programs ended and were renewed, resulting in many jobless having to reapply for benefits.
Workforce Solutions reported the agency has paid more than $3 billion in state and federal unemployment insurance benefits since March 1. Workforce Solutions paid $169 million in jobless benefits in 2018 and $131 million in 2019.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Jan. 9-14: 6,377 (1,585 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Jan. 2-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Jan. 9: 5.69 percent, down 0.17 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, unchanged from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
