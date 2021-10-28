As a law enforcement investigation continues into a fatal shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch, the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau also is investigating the incident for any possible workplace safety violations.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news conference Wednesday it had recovered several rounds of what investigators suspect is live ammunition from the set of the film Rust at the movie ranch, where the agency says actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop revolver with a live round Oct. 21,
killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Court documents say Souza and others told investigators there should not have been any live rounds on the set.
Souza and other workers on the Rust production who were responsible for checking the guns that day told detectives there might have been missed steps before Baldwin’s rehearsal.
The state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, an offshoot of the state Environment Department tasked with enforcing federal OSHA regulations, said in a statement late last week it had learned of a “workplace fatality and an injury to a second person that occurred during filming on a movie set in Santa Fe County.”
“The production company reported the fatality and injury to OHSB last night, in accordance with workplace safety laws,” the statement said. “OHSB is investigating the incident in coordination with law enforcement, the employer and employees.”
Environment Deputy Secretary Rebecca Roose confirmed Thursday her agency’s investigation was underway.
“In the course of our investigation, we will be applying all applicable OSHA standards as well as any specific industry standards that would apply,” she said.
She added, there are no OSHA regulations that specifically pertain to firearms and that her agency’s investigation into the Rust shooting is the first of its kind on a film set.
The Rust production team will also conduct an internal investigation into the incident, it told crew members in a letter emailed over the weekend.
Reached Thursday evening, the Santa Fe Film Office declined to comment and referred to a statement released earlier by the New Mexico Film Office. That statement expresses sadness and condolences and adds that the “safety and well-being of all cast, crew and filmmakers in New Mexico is top priority at all times.”
The New Mexico Film Office did not respond to requests for comment.
While the tragedy has prompted a national call for heightened gun safety regulations for movie productions and more oversight of working conditions on sets, there hasn’t been a rush to create legislation in New Mexico aimed at protecting film crews.
Instead, state lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the responsibility falls to the film industry to improve safety practices.
Lujan Grisham said in a statement Thursday, workplace safety in any industry is “paramount.”
“My full expectation is that the film and television industry will, at the conclusion of the investigation into this tragic incident and once all the facts are in hand, bring forward comprehensive new safety protocols to ensure this kind of incident never, ever happens again,” she said.
“If that sort of comprehensive new approach does not materialize, the state of New Mexico will take immediate action, throughout whatever means are available to us, to ensure the safety of all personnel on all film and television sets here in our state,” Lujan Grisham added.
Daniel Marzec, a spokesman for House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said legislators “need to know all of the facts” before considering legislative changes.
“At first glance, it doesn’t appear to be a systemic issue,” he said. “But we need to know if it’s a systemic issue that policy can solve, or if this was, indeed, a case of negligence.”
Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, echoed Marzec’s statement. He said he hopes those involved in the incident learn from their mistakes, but he is not confident there’s a legislative solution.
“There simply is not a legislative fix to the tragedy that happened on that day,” Maestas said. “There is, however, the opportunity for the movie industry, now or in the near future, to make a decision of no live rounds ever — just do everything post-production.”
