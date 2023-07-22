New Mexico’s unemployment rate held steady last month and tracked closely to the national figure, but some sectors are growing much faster than others.

New Mexico’s unemployment rate in June was 3.5%, identical to the rate in May and a hair less than the 3.6% national unemployment rate, according to data the state Department of Workforce Solutions released Friday.

Employment in the construction trade was up 6% statewide, or 3,000 jobs, from June of last year, according to the data, while mining saw an 18% increase, a total of 3,700 jobs, compared to June 2022.

