Plumbers Nicholas Haupt, center, Jeff Tenorio, left, and Joseph Sena with B&D Industries fix bathroom faucets in a city owned building Friday in the Santa Fe Railyard. While New Mexico’s unemployment rate hasn’t changed over the past month, some sectors are growing much faster than others including construction and mining jobs.
New Mexico’s unemployment rate held steady last month and tracked closely to the national figure, but some sectors are growing much faster than others.
New Mexico’s unemployment rate in June was 3.5%, identical to the rate in May and a hair less than the 3.6% national unemployment rate, according to data the state Department of Workforce Solutions released Friday.
Employment in the construction trade was up 6% statewide, or 3,000 jobs, from June of last year, according to the data, while mining saw an 18% increase, a total of 3,700 jobs, compared to June 2022.
The increase in construction jobs mirrors national trends.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported construction employment continues to increase by an average of 15,000 jobs per month this year.
Brian Condit, executive director of New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council, said in an interview Friday many of the new jobs are associated with projects at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the Facebook data center in Los Lunas and Intel in Rio Rancho.
But not all that employment growth is in Central and Northern New Mexico, he said. There is also a lot of construction work at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad and at refineries in the Artesia area.
“Construction can be a boom-or-bust industry, and right now it is definitely booming,” Condit said.
There’s room to hire more construction professionals,
Condit said — LANL wants
to hire another 100 for
projects.
Oil and gas workers fall into the mining labor category, and New Mexico remains the second-highest producer of crude oil, behind Texas, Rachel Moskowitz, economic research and analysis bureau chief for the state Department of Workforce Solutions, wrote in an email Friday.
“This increase in supply necessitates the increase for workers” in the mining industry,” she wrote.
There was also good news for the state’s leisure and hospitality industry — it added 7,500 jobs over the past year, an increase of 7.8%.
Nationally, employment in that industry has changed little over the past few months, remaining below its February 2020 level by 2.2%, or 369,000 jobs, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Kathy Komoll, CEO of the New Mexico Hospitality Association, said in an interview the job growth is a reflection of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are excited to get back to traveling, and hotels are working hard to get restaffed and meet those increasing needs,” she said.
Komoll said industry leaders have been working over the last few years to recruit and retain workers, offering more flexibility in scheduling shifts and other benefits that are “starting to pay off.”
Both construction and hospitality “have recovered jobs lost during the COVID pandemic,” Moskowitz wrote.
She said both industries typically add jobs during the summer, “but this month’s increase has a slightly higher growth rate due to an accumulated demand.”
More people are going into government service as well, the state jobs report says.
Within New Mexico’s public sector, local government job growth topped 10%, or 9,400 jobs, over last year and employment in state government was up 4.2%, or 2,100 jobs.
Sectors that have shrunk over the past year include durable goods manufacturing, which shed 300 jobs from June 2022 to June 2023, an almost 2% drop; wholesale trade, which has shrunk by 600 jobs or 3%; and financial activities, which has shrunk by 500 jobs or 1.4%.