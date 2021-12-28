New Mexico’s recreational cannabis industry is getting closer to opening for business.
The Cannabis Control Division of the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the rules and regulations governing the cannabis business, issued final rules for manufacturers, retailers and couriers Tuesday.
“Every day brings us closer to the first adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico,” Cannabis Control Division Director Kristen Thomson said in a news release.
Most of the provisions of the new rules follow the basic guidelines the Cannabis Control Division set down for producers earlier this year. Those include requirements to provide security measures, proof of water rights and workplace training programs to ensure employees follow state mandates regarding manufacture, sale and transportation.
Among other requirements, manufacturers must provide a diagram of their work premises and install security video cameras. They also must agree to destroy any tested batches of cannabis that do not comply with state health and safety standards.
Retail establishments also must follow those provisions. They cannot provide any free samples of recreational cannabis, though under some circumstances they can do so for patients in the state’s medical cannabis program.
Retailers must keep accurate records and sell no more than two ounces of cannabis or 16 grams of cannabis extract as mandated by law.
The rules that took effect Tuesday include final manufacturing rules with updated emergency safety provisions adopted in the fall to protect workers and ensure workplace safety.
New Mexico legalized the production, sale and use of recreational marijuana earlier this year for adults 21 and older.
Sales are slated to begin April 1.
According to the news release, the Cannabis Control Division has received more than 300 submitted applications for manufacturing and retail licenses, which the agency is still reviewing.
Details u The rules can be found at tinyurl.com/ytmtm46w u Scroll down first to the Regulation and Licensing Department section and then click on the Licensing and Operating Regulations for Cannabis Establishments. The new material regarding manufacturers, retailers and couriers is underlined.
