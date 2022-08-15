Assets managed by the New Mexico State Investment Council have grown by more than $20 billion over the past decade, but the number of full-time employees working for the agency has decreased, raising concerns about insufficient oversight.

“Recruitment and retention is becoming a greater problem than it ever has been, and it poses a risk to the funds and a greater need to pay for expertise externally because we can’t pay internally what we need to,” State Investment Officer Steve Moise told lawmakers on the Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee during a meeting Monday.

“That’s neither the cheap nor the effective way to go, by outsourcing and paying externally,” Moise said. “We need more flexibility to address this concern.”

