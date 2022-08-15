Assets managed by the New Mexico State Investment Council have grown by more than $20 billion over the past decade, but the number of full-time employees working for the agency has decreased, raising concerns about insufficient oversight.
“Recruitment and retention is becoming a greater problem than it ever has been, and it poses a risk to the funds and a greater need to pay for expertise externally because we can’t pay internally what we need to,” State Investment Officer Steve Moise told lawmakers on the Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee during a meeting Monday.
“That’s neither the cheap nor the effective way to go, by outsourcing and paying externally,” Moise said. “We need more flexibility to address this concern.”
Lack of staffing is not unique to the State Investment Council.
In the second quarter of the year, the classified service vacancy rate in state government was 22.8 percent, up from 22.3 percent reported in the first quarter, according to a report by the Legislative Finance Committee.
“Competition in the labor market has increased, with employers, including state government, left scrambling to retain current employees, let alone fill vacant positions,” the report found.
While recruitment and retention are problems across state government, they arguably are more pressing issues for the State Investment Council from a financial standpoint.
The council manages more than $38.7 billion in endowments and other state funds, including nearly $24.4 billion in the Land Grant Permanent Fund.
“Ten years ago, we had more [full-time employees] managing the money than we do today,” Moise said.
Asked what the Legislature could do to help the agency with recruitment and retention, Moise reiterated the need for flexibility to “hire and to compensate.”
“We don’t have it — too many entities are in charge of us. We are not in charge of ourselves — we should be,” he said. “Oversight is fine. Please don’t get me wrong. I don’t want anything untoward to happen here, but we do need the flexibility to hire in a more rapid manner than we can now.”
Moise said it can take weeks, if not months, to hire a potential employee.
“We lose people as a result of that; it’s bureaucracy,” he said. “It is also the inability to compensate investment professionals on a comparable level with their peers in other states primarily because these people generally are not available in New Mexico. I wish they were. I wish [universities in New Mexico] were turning these people out, but they’re not. Maybe there’s an exception periodically.”
Recommendations on pay ranges to the State Personnel Office “have not seen the light of day,” he said.
A spokeswoman for the State Personnel Office did not return a message seeking comment.
The State Investment Council’s chief investment officer, Robert “Vince” Smith, said the problem is “structural.”
“I’ve worked in this capacity for four different states,” he said. In some of them, he added, the executive director and board of investing agencies “set salaries, determined how many positions the agency needed, had far more decision-making authority over the 31 issues that we’re talking about.”
Moise said at the State Investment Council’s “all-time high,” it was authorized for 31 full-time employees.
“Today, we have 26, and we’re managing $20 billion more money,” he said. “What’s wrong with that picture?”
Charles Wollman, the council’s communications, legislative and client relations director, said the reduction in authorized employees happened over the last few years after the Legislative Finance Committee and the Department of Finance and Administration identified vacancies that had been open for a long time.
“One of the challenges we have is hiring very specialized individuals, and that takes time,” he said. “The risks of having someone manage hundreds of millions of dollars, the risk is significant if you don’t have somebody who is experienced and knowledgeable and honest. Those are all key things and so we take our time with this, and we were penalized, I think, for that.”
State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said it was “shocking” the agency can’t get the resources it needs.
“I don’t understand it, but I really think that our co-chairs can talk to [the State Personnel Office] and help with that because there is something wrong with that picture,” she said.