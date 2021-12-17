Empanadas, carne asada, chitlins, giblet gravy, homemade stuffing, cream cheese pie, biscochitos, tamales, red chile enchiladas and Grandma’s pumpkin pie.
A group of prison club presidents stood in a circle at the Penitentiary of New Mexico’s Level 2 facility Thursday reminiscing about the holiday foods they used to enjoy on the outside.
“It’s not a Christmas thing but bacon,” said one man. “I haven’t had it in 10 years.”
“Home-cooked food,” said another.
“And the love,” said a third, “the fun times you get to share with your family.”
Some of these men — who hail from Lordsburg to Raton and beyond — haven’t experienced these treats in years and may not for years to come, if ever.
Still, they’ve found a way to connect to one another and their communities outside the prison walls — through food.
There are eight self-help clubs at the 280-man facility, often called a work camp because everyone there has a job.
With names like Grey Eagles, Haciendola and Pillars of the Community, they come together over shared heritage, life experience and interests.
There is a Black awareness club, a Vietnam veterans club and the Power Demons, for weightlifters.
Each month members take turns selling food ordered from restaurants to fellow inmates — prisoners who earn between 25 cents and $1.25 per hour performing tasks such as weed pulling and baking in the prison kitchen — to raise money to support their clubs.
Inmates order ahead; the funds are deducted from their accounts on the day the food is delivered.
The bulk of the proceeds goes to fund the clubs’ activities — things like hiring speakers and buying food for seminars.
But club members also set aside part of the money to help one another’s children and the community.
Five percent of the money raised through food sales goes to a special education fund that pays for scholarships for inmates’ children, unit manager Christy Vigil said Friday, and 10 percent goes to various charities chosen by the clubs.
Chicken from an Albertson’s hot bar and pizza top the list of outside food popular with inmates, Vigil said. The clubs also have ordered from Panda Express and this week are getting a delivery of hamburgers from El Milagro restaurant.
This year, Vigil said, the clubs saved up their charity money over the past five months and donated a total of $2,100 in December.
Organizations the inmates have chosen to donate to include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Gerard’s House for grieving children, teens and families, and St. Elizabeth Casa Familia, a shelter for single women and families with children.
“It’s just a way to be there and show support for mothers and children who are homeless,” one man said. “We see what goes on in the news. Even though we are living on the inside, we have it better than some.”
Including some of their fellow prisoners.
Across the prison complex, at the Penitentiary of New Mexico South Level 4 and 5 facility — state inmates are divided into six security levels, with Level 6 being the maximum — the men don’t have the freedom to form clubs or collaborate on fundraising.
At the south level, inmates live in pods of 12 and spend most of their time in individual cells surrounding a bare central room with a microwave, two phones and a couple of tables with seats bolted to the concrete floor.
They are allowed out about five hours per day for “tier time, programming and recreation,” deputy warden Robert Sanchez said.
They spend the rest of each day in their cells, where they eat their meals off trays brought over from Level 2.
Even in such a restricted place, there was evidence Thursday of the coming holidays, an occasional treat to eat and and a connection, however tenuous, to the outside world.
At the south facility, prison staffers organize periodic pizza sales, taking orders and delivering the food to the men’s cells.
This year, the facility raised $850 from the pizza sales, and it used the money to purchase 40 gifts for residents at Santa Fe’s Youth Shelters & Family Services.
On Thursday, a group including Sanchez and unit manager Wendy Perez — both of whom have worked at the prison for more than 20 years — delivered pizza to the pods.
They brought a laundry cart piled high with the gifts — wrapped in paper festooned with silly penguins wearing Santa hats and winter scarves — so the inmates could see the good being done with money made from their food purchases.
Most inmates accepted the pizzas through slots in their metal doors, which clanked when they open and closed.
Two Little Caesars boxes fit nicely.
One inmate, Ricky Sena, was allowed out of his cell to retrieve his food.
Sena said his family pays for him to purchase food from the food sales and the prison canteen, so he won’t have to eat the food prepared by the institution.
“I pretty much live off commissary,” Sena said. “I don’t really eat [off] the trays.”
