There were no caps and gowns at the Penitentiary of New Mexico’s Certified Peer Support Workers graduation Thursday. No cake, flower leis or gifts.
The proud smiles, heartfelt speeches and accomplishments were no less meaningful for the lack of pomp and circumstance. The certification was, for the inmates who received it, an opportunity to turn past failures into future success.
“Everything people have judged you on in your worst moments is now going to be your qualifiers,” Behavioral Health Supervisor Lauren Joyce-Moran told the men Thursday. “It’s going to be what you have to offer.”
The certification — a state license the inmates earned by completing training offered by the New Mexico Human Services Department and passing an exam — will qualify the inmates to use lessons learned from their own struggles with addiction and mental health challenges to work in treatment centers helping others still fighting those battles.
“It’s a Medicaid-billable service,” Joyce-Moran said in a phone interview after the ceremony. “So when they leave here, they can get a job where they will have insurance, be paid decently and be used as a worker to help other people.”
Ten inmates celebrated their graduation from the program Thursday. One more who also completed it with them has already been released and is working at a medication-assisted treatment program in Albuquerque, a trainer told the group.
“The more skills people have when they leave here, the better,” Joyce-Moran said. “It’s hard when you’ve been incarcerated to go back out because things have changed and are different.”
Only inmates who have been in recovery for at least three years are eligible for the training, which includes 40 hours of coursework and 40 hours of direct client services. Some obtained this by working with fellow inmates in the prison’s residential drug and alcohol treatment program.
But most of the inmates who obtained the certification have years of life experience to make them uniquely qualified for the work.
Ruben Jaramillo, 48, said he looks forward to using what he has learned to help his own family members. He would also like to become involved in a program that offers support for athletes with addiction problems.
Jaramillo, a former emergency medical technician from Albuquerque who has been in prison since 2014 on a steroids trafficking conviction and is scheduled to be released in November, said he sees the work as chance to redeem himself.
“When they caught me, they really drug my name through the mud,” said Jaramillo, whose felony conviction will prevent him from ever working as an EMT again. “I want to give back to my community, where I took from.”
Patrick Lopez, 41, of Clovis, who is scheduled to be released in 10 months after serving about 12 years for trafficking methamphetamine, said he signed up for the program in part because he wanted to see where he was in his own recovery. Lopez said it brought up a lot of issues from his own early life as the child of addicts who was raised by his grandmother and became a father himself when he was 13.
“I have children too, and I want to be a role model to my kids,” said Lopez, who shares eight grandchildren with his wife.
Lopez has also begun using what he learned to “plant seeds” with his parents, who still struggle with addiction.
“I tell them, ‘I want better for you,’ ” he said. “ ‘I want happiness for you. I want joy for you.’ Nobody every came up to me and said, ‘I see you suffering; can I help?’ You have to give people an opportunity to want help and help them come up with solutions to their problems. … I just want to be there when they feel like relapsing or harming themselves.”
The inmates who celebrated their graduation Thursday are the third group in the state prison system to do so, according to Corrections Department spokeswoman Carmelina Hart. Inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility and Springer Correctional Center have also completed the program, which started about a year ago, Hart wrote in an email. It will be offered at Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility next.
Joyce-Moran said the program is valuable because it helps inmates prepare to transition back into the outside world, where there is “a real shortage of mental health workers and really big push for peer support workers.”
“I’m so glad for the opportunity for the guys to participate,” she said. “At each step, I have just been blown away by how great this program has been, how much it’s done for them and how much I’ve seen them grow.”