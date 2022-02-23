The state's leading health authority Wednesday reacted with slight annoyance to questions about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's surprise decision last week to relax the state's mask mandate.
Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, said coronavirus trends currently are on the decline. But he added, "The pandemic is by no means over."
During the question-and-answer news conference via Zoom, Scrase was asked if he was consulted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham "in any way" before she lifted the mandate last week.
"I was really consulted by the governor before she made the decision in every way," he said. "I talk to her all the time about the pandemic. ... I'm not really sure I understand the genesis of the question."
He said Lujan Grisham was in the loop, "and I was, too." The mask mandate came off in many indoor places, though not in hospitals and congregate-care centers such as nursing homes.
Scrase also was asked about immunocompromised people who "feel thrown under the bus by lifting the mandate early."
Scrase replied: "I kind of resent the 'throwing the people under the bus' " reference, adding 40,000 immunosuppressed people were contacted by the state by text Wednesday about resources available to protect them against contracting the coronavirus.
Scrase said he has talked about the importance of New Mexico residents "not being accusatory" about different approaches to defending against the disease.
"And I think that advice applies to both of us as well," he said to the reporter.
Scrase's one-hour news conference generally depicted COVID-19 as relenting. For instance, coronavirus hospitalizations declined to an average of 172 people over the past seven days, he said, down from 370 over the seven days ending Feb. 9.
But he said immunocompromised people are "a big, big concern." Those people include patients receiving chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, people receiving medication for rheumatoid arthritis, patients with untreated or advanced HIV, and others.
He encouraged those people to wear snug-fitting surgical, KN95 or N95 masks; to get a fourth shot at least three months after their first booster; and to consider getting Evusheld monoclonal antibodies, which are being used as a defense against contracting the disease.
Scrase said intensive care unit beds are opening up and that "we're out of the worst" of this surge.
"Unfortunately, the virus itself has not surrendered," he said.
Scrase said he assumes there would be another variant and a new wave of the disease around June or July.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.