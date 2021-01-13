New Mexico health officials have identified the state's first case of the more contagious B1117 novel coronavirus variant — a male in his 60s who is "associated with travel" to the United Kingdom in December.
The unidentified man is recovering from a "very mild illness" and didn't require hospitalization, the state Department of Health said Wednesday in a news release.
"To this point, DOH has identified no close contacts within the state," the news release states.
Stay tuned for updates.
he was on a plane with how many then in the airport then its already all over
