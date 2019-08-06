New Mexico House speaker wants special session on domestic terrorism

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf is asking Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to call a special legislative session to discuss measures aimed at combating domestic terrorism and preventing an attack in the state similar to Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.
However, a spokesman for the governor, who has scheduled a domestic terrorism summit with state leaders for next week, said Tuesday it would be “premature to engage in a discussion about a special session.”
Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, said the session he proposes would consider appropriating money to create a counterterrorism unit within the New Mexico Department of Safety. He also wants to talk about legislation that would allow state authorities to investigate and prosecute people organizing acts of terrorism.
The speaker said a special session is urgent because New Mexico, with a population that is 48 percent Hispanic, could be targeted for acts of violence. The Texas suspect posted a hateful screed about immigrants before opening fire at a Walmart near the Mexican border in an attack that killed 22 people.
“The terrorist who attacked the people in the Walmart in El Paso seems to be motivated by killing as many people of color as he could,” Egolf said. “New Mexico has a unique position to take a strong, leading role in preventing this from happening again.”
Egolf said the legislative session could take place after an Aug. 14 domestic terrorism summit that Lujan Grisham announced Monday to discuss measures that could prevent mass violence in New Mexico. The summit, which will include an FBI briefing, will be attended by lawmakers from both parties and Cabinet secretaries, her office said.
“The governor has committed to one first and important step: The summit she announced” Monday, spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said. “That’s the appropriate venue to get into the weeds of how the state can be proactive and identify actionable steps.”
Information provided by Cabinet secretaries and law enforcement at the summit would inform the measures lawmakers could debate at a special session, Egolf said. The special session could last one or two days, he added.
Special legislative sessions can cost the state around $50,000 per day to pay for per diems and additional staff.
Under state law, the governor has to call a special legislative session. Lawmakers can call an extraordinary session, but that requires a three-fifths majority.