A revised spending bill that would dole out $504.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to various projects and programs in the state now includes money to construct and equip an acute care hospital in New Mexico.
The amended proposal, which passed the House on a vote of 65-1 Friday, calls for $50 million to construct a new hospital "in a county with less than 100,000 residents." Though the legislation doesn't specify any county, Valencia County is an early contender.
"The hospital that has come to my attention, which doesn't mean it would be limited to this, is Valencia. I'll just put that out there," said House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairwoman Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup. The committee unanimously approved the bill before it moved to the House floor.
The governor lauded the appropriation on Twitter, tweeting that delivering funding for a Valencia County hospital has been a priority for her administration.
Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email Lujan Grisham advocated for the funding.
"The governor met with Valencia County elected officials and health care leaders this summer to discuss solutions for the growing health care needs of the area and came away from that meeting planning to deliver funding to address hospital construction in rural areas like Valencia County," she wrote. "She appreciates the Legislature's partnership on this issue and is glad to see progress being made on one of her priorities for the benefit of New Mexicans."
Another new line item in the legislation, known as House Bill 2, is $2 million for a teacher education scholarship program.
"This is a firm commitment for teachers in New Mexico, homegrown teachers, starting out, stepping up and showing them that the Legislature is in full support of them entering this critical profession," said Rep. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces.
The spending bill, which includes funding for myriad purposes, from transportation and broadband to state parks and housing assistance for the homeless, would appropriate almost half the remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars New Mexico received. Lawmakers plan to figure out how to allocate the remaining funds during the regular 30-day session that begins next month.
The amended legislation removed proposed appropriations for a water project fund and for land acquisitions by the state Department of Game and Fish, according to a fiscal impact report.
The spending of federal pandemic aid triggered a political and legal fight between lawmakers and Lujan Grisham, who had argued the Legislature could appropriate state, but not federal, funds.
Last month, the state Supreme Court disagreed after two state senators — Albuquerque Democrat Jacob Candelaria and Republican Greg Baca of Belen — filed a lawsuit against the governor and ordered a freeze on federal pandemic aid spending until the Legislature makes appropriations.
Before the ruling, the governor's administration appropriated $600 million of the $1.73 billion the state received without legislative approval.
Baca, whose district includes Valencia County, said in a statement he was excited to have an opportunity to fill a "desperate need" for a hospital in Valencia County after years of work.
"The lawsuit filed against the Governor by Senator Candelaria and myself to uphold our legislative power to appropriate the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds was exactly for this purpose," Baca said. "The legislators in this building know the issues of their community best because it is our lived reality. This line item is a win not just for Valencia County but all the surrounding communities, and I look forward to seeing this project through.”
