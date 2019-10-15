A Democratic political committee in the New Mexico House raised more than twice as much as its Republican counterpart in the first reporting period since new legislation was passed giving the committees greater ability to collect funds.
The House Democratic caucus committee — called the Brian Egolf Speaker Fund — raised $290,639.71 over the past six months, according to a financial disclosure report filed Tuesday with the Secretary of State’s Office.
By contrast, the caucus committee for House Republicans, the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee, reported $120,100 in contributions during the period.
Under Senate Bill 3, which passed earlier this year, these “legislative caucus committees” are now allowed to collect five times as much money per donor as other political committees in the state. They also can make unlimited noncash contributions to campaigns.
Both caucus committees in the House received larger individual contributions than before the rules were modified.
The Brian Egolf Speaker Fund, for instance, received a $25,000 contribution from a political action committee called the Committee on Individual Responsibility, $15,000 from Western Sky Community Care and $10,000 from the New Mexico Health Care Association, according to the filing.
The New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee received $11,400 from Mack Energy Corp. and $10,000 each from PNM Responsible Citizens Group, Lorenz Homes Sales LLC and two individual donors.
The filings also showed the Brian Egolf Speaker Fund spent $187,998.87 during the six-month period, while its Republican counterpart only spent $606.40.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said allowing the committees to make unlimited in-kind contributions to candidates helps leadership give more support to Democrats in certain races.
“It’s a way for us to give more staff support to candidates,” he said.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said the increased contribution limits were a way to “level the playing field” after the 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission allowed unions, corporations, some nonprofits and others to spend as much as they want on political activities as long as they do so independently of candidates’ campaigns.
“This allows the caucus committee to be in a place where it can help our members in swing seats respond if there are attacks made by these groups that can raise unlimited money,” said Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat who sponsored SB 3 but said he did not introduce the measure changing the rules governing these committees.
“Until we eliminate Citizens United, you have to be able to compete, and I think this allows the caucus committees to be better able to respond to unlimited contributions,” he added.
Not everyone believes the new rules are a good idea, however.
Austin Graham, legal counsel at the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, said he was concerned the new rules could be used to circumvent regular contribution limits on donors.
Graham said donors who have maxed out their individual contributions to a specific candidate could presumably give five times that amount to a legislative caucus committee, which could then give those resources to that same candidate in the form of advertisements or other noncash support.
“That’s a way where you’re really circumventing the intent of state law, which is to cap the amount a single donor can give at $5,000,” Graham said. “If you’re worried about corruption, it’s another avenue for winning improper sway or even political favors from a candidate in exchange for your campaign contributions.”
Rep. James Townsend, the minority leader in the state House, also said he didn’t support the new rules on the legislative caucus committees, calling the capacity for a caucus to influence a race “unlimited.”
“I don’t think it was in the best interest of the state,” said Townsend, R-Artesia. “I don’t know that concentrating that much financial power in any one position is good.”
Asked about the criticism, Wirth noted Townsend created his own legislative caucus committee.
“He has done the same thing,” Wirth said.
Egolf made similar remarks when asked about Townsend’s comments.
“That is inconsistent from the past campaign tactics by Republicans,” he said. “The House Republican caucus raises money and spends it on their candidates.”
The New Mexico Senate Democrats legislative caucus committee had not filed a report as of Tuesday evening.
In other campaign filings, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reported her campaign received $602,610.02 during the six-month period, and spent $304,610.63, even as she is not up for reelection for another three years. The contributions included a total of $24,700 from cannabis producers.
Lujan Grisham had $307,318.62 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.