House Democrats have nominated Javier Martínez as their choice for House speaker next year.
Martínez, D-Albuquerque, was first elected in 2014 and become Majority Floor Leader in 2021. He had also previously served as chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. If confirmed by the full House when the session starts in January, he will succeed Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who has been speaker since 2017 but who didn't run for reelection to the House this year.
House Democrats met behind closed doors Saturday afternoon to vote on new leadership. Martínez was believed to be the front-runner going into Saturday's meeting, although some lawmakers said Reps. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque, and Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, were also interested in the position.
Martínez thanked Egolf in a statement, saying New Mexico House Democrats have "have passed some of the most transformative legislation in state history, including key investments in education, infrastructure, public safety, our environment, and more" under his leadership. The House Democrats' news release also touts some of Martínez's accomplishments, including pushing for the passage of Constitutional Amendment 1 and working on marijuana legalization.
"Together, we will keep working to create more opportunities for our hardworking families to get ahead, protect our democracy, and diversify our state’s economy," Martínez said.
Democrats did better in most parts of the country, including in New Mexico, than many observers predicted, and state House Democrats held their own. So far they have won 44 seats outright, or one less than they have now, with two close enough to go to recounts, one in which the Democrat has a slight lead and one in which the Republican does. Republicans have secured 24 seats, the same number they have now.
As well as nominating Martínez for speaker, House Democrats voted on several other leadership positions; unlike speaker, these positions are filled by each caucus and don't need to be voted on by the full House. Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, who has been in the House since 1996 and chairs the House Judiciary Committee now, will replace Martínez as floor leader. The news release touts her work on criminal justice policy, including leading the fight to repeal the death penalty in New Mexico.
“After almost three decades serving in the House, I’ve seen firsthand the tangible difference that strong leadership can make in bringing about real, meaningful change in the lives of New Mexicans,” said Rep. Chasey.
Rep.-elect Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, was selected as the next majority whip. According to the news release, Szczepanski "is extensively versed in New Mexico’s legislative process and well-respected by the Democratic caucus following her years of work in the Roundhouse as a top legislative staffer and former policy advocate."
“Our caucus is diverse and strong, and I look forward to helping our members advance our shared vision of opportunity and equity for all New Mexicans," she said.
Rep. Raymundo “Ray” Lara, D-Chamberino, was the Democrats' pick for caucus chairman.
“House Democrats have an impressive track record of delivering results and building a brighter future for our state, and I look forward to expanding upon our progress for all the people of New Mexico in this new role," he said.