House Democrats have nominated Javier Martínez as their choice for House speaker next year.

Martínez, D-Albuquerque, was first elected in 2014 and become Majority Floor Leader in 2021. He had also previously served as chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. If confirmed by the full House when the session starts in January, he will succeed Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who has been speaker since 2017 but who didn't run for reelection to the House this year.

House Democrats met behind closed doors Saturday afternoon to vote on new leadership. Martínez was believed to be the front-runner going into Saturday's meeting, although some lawmakers said Reps. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque, and Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, were also interested in the position.

